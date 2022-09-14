×

News

PMB pupil in court after deputy principal's car set alight

By Mfundo Mkhize - 14 September 2022 - 16:03
A pupil from Northbury Park Secondary School reportedly set a teacher's car alight on the school premises.
Image: Screengrab

A school pupil appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday after a teacher's car was set alight in the school's parking lot.

The incident at Northbury Park Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg came after the deputy principal confiscated the pupil's cellphone.

The 17-year-old faces a charge of malicious damage to property. He was released on warning into the custody of a guardian.

KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the matter returns to the district court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

