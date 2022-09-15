Witness to testify Meyiwa slept with Kelly's sister – lawyer

A defence witness will testify that slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was unhappy in his relationship with girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo and this led to him having a sexual relationship with her sister Zandi.
These were the words of the lawyer for accused one to four Adv Timothy Thobane during the cross-examination of the state’s third witness Tumelo Madlala in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
Thobane said a witness will testify that Khumalo asked Zandi to ''guard’’ Meyiwa while she was busy with her music career.
''I put it to you that a witness will testify that Kelly told Zandi to guard Senzo while she was busy with her music issues.
"The witness will testify that Senzo was complaining about this [being guarded] and he ended up having a sexual relationship with Zandi because Kelly was away for a long time,’’ said Thobane.
In response, Madlala said: ''I know nothing about that. I will not agree or deny that because Senzo loved women.’’
This prompted laughter from the people in the packed gallery.
Thobane then asked Madlala: ''Based on that, does that make him a good person?’’
Before Madlala could respond, judge Tshifhiwa Maumela objected to the question and said it has no relevance in the matter.
''I will disallow that question. The deceased is not here to defend or answer for himself,’’ said Maumela.
Earlier, Madlala pointed out accused number two, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, as one of the intruders who entered the Khumalos' house on the night Meyiwa was shot and killed in Vosloorus, on the East Rand, on October 26 2014.
Before proceedings started, police were called in after Adv Malesela Teffo allegedly forced his way in to see the judge in his chambers.
Prosecutor Adv George Baloyi told Maumela that Teffo said he wanted to see the judge regarding the controversial second docket in the case.
Thobane said he consulted with his clients and the Meyiwa family members represented by Teffo in the second docket, and said neither of them gave Teffo permission to be present in court on Thursday.
Teffo was seen going to the direction of the judge’s chambers but was not seen coming back into the courtroom.
The accused – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli – face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The trial has adjourned for a lunch break.
