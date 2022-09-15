×

Fashion & Beauty

American Swiss captures magic of Mzansi in stunning new collection

The nation’s leading jeweller has unveiled a range of Africa-inspired watches and jewellery just in time to celebrate Heritage Month

15 September 2022 - 13:39
Gold-plated sterling silver Africa map and heart pendant, R999 including chain, and Minx women’s gold toned bracelet watch, R499, from American Swiss.
Image: Supplied/American Swiss

Many things make it magnificent to be a South African, not least our incredibly rich and diverse culture. American Swiss, the nation’s leading jeweller, knows this is something worth celebrating. That’s why it has proudly unveiled a limited-edition collection of watches and jewellery that captures the spirit of Africa.

Time for Africa

American Swiss’s striking new Africa watches, especially created for the brand’s exclusive Tempo and Minx watch collections, make it easy to rock your national pride on your wrist.

Tempo women’s and men’s gold-plated Africa dial bracelet watch sets, R999 each, from American Swiss.
Image: Supplied/American Swiss
Sterling silver Africa pendant with heart, R699 including chain, Minx women’s silver toned bracelet watch, R499, and sterling silver and cubic zirconia Africa pendant, R699 including chain, from American Swiss.
Image: Supplied/American Swiss

And, if you’ve had your eye on a Tempo watch for a while, now's a great time to buy thanks to one of the brand’s hot Heritage month offers: if you buy any Tempo watch before September 30, you’ll get 50% off a second one*

Love local

To complement your new Africa watch, layer on the luxe with pieces from the American Swiss's heritage jewellery collection. 

Expertly crafted in precious metals such as sterling silver and 9ct gold, this collection draws inspiration from the magic of Mzansi. Look out for protea pendants that pay tribute to the beauty of our national flower, men’s signet rings laser-engraved with the map of Africa and more. 

Stainless steel gold-plated men’s Africa ring, R449, stainless steel gold-plated men’s square Africa signet ring, R599, and men’s XXXXXXXX, RXX, from American Swiss.
Image: Supplied/American Swiss
Sterling silver protea pendant, R599 including chain, from American Swiss.
Image: Supplied/American Swiss

Want to celebrate Heritage Month with equal parts glamour and exceptional craftsmanship? Visit the American Swiss website to view its Africa-inspired watch and jewellery collection.

This article was paid for by American Swiss.

*Ts & Cs apply.

