American Swiss captures magic of Mzansi in stunning new collection
The nation’s leading jeweller has unveiled a range of Africa-inspired watches and jewellery just in time to celebrate Heritage Month
Many things make it magnificent to be a South African, not least our incredibly rich and diverse culture. American Swiss, the nation’s leading jeweller, knows this is something worth celebrating. That’s why it has proudly unveiled a limited-edition collection of watches and jewellery that captures the spirit of Africa.
Time for Africa
American Swiss’s striking new Africa watches, especially created for the brand’s exclusive Tempo and Minx watch collections, make it easy to rock your national pride on your wrist.
And, if you’ve had your eye on a Tempo watch for a while, now's a great time to buy thanks to one of the brand’s hot Heritage month offers: if you buy any Tempo watch before September 30, you’ll get 50% off a second one*.
Love local
To complement your new Africa watch, layer on the luxe with pieces from the American Swiss's heritage jewellery collection.
Expertly crafted in precious metals such as sterling silver and 9ct gold, this collection draws inspiration from the magic of Mzansi. Look out for protea pendants that pay tribute to the beauty of our national flower, men’s signet rings laser-engraved with the map of Africa and more.
Want to celebrate Heritage Month with equal parts glamour and exceptional craftsmanship? Visit the American Swiss website to view its Africa-inspired watch and jewellery collection.
This article was paid for by American Swiss.
*Ts & Cs apply.