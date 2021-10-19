Ditsobotla sanitation 'manager' says he was only helping out
One of the officials of a troubled North West municipality who was allegedly appointed as manager of water and sanitation without qualifications claims he was only helping out in the role for four months.
Alfred Spele, a sanitation controller in the Ditsobotla municipality, was allegedly made water and sanitation manager despite lacking the required qualification to hold such a crucial post...
