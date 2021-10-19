South Africa

Ditsobotla sanitation 'manager' says he was only helping out

19 October 2021 - 07:14
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

One of the officials of a troubled North West municipality who was allegedly appointed as manager of water and sanitation without qualifications claims he was only helping out in the role for four months.

Alfred Spele, a sanitation controller in the Ditsobotla municipality, was allegedly made water and sanitation manager despite lacking the required qualification to hold such a crucial post...

