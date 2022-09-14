×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Three life terms for Orange Farm child killer

Tavern owner says 'creature' killed 3 kids for muthi

14 September 2022 - 07:10

“Based on the evidence by both pathologists, during suffocation, death does not occur immediately. Oxygen must be cut off and after a period, unconsciousness will set in, followed by death.

“In other words, a closing of all the airways simultaneously until death occurs. This takes time, however short, in which the accused had time to reflect on her actions.”..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate