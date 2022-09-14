WATCH | This 14-year-old left school to doodle his way to success

If Clayden Botes didn’t leave school at 13 years old, he wouldn’t be the artist he is today.

He had endured constant harassment from other children for being on the autistic spectrum.

“I couldn’t read and write and the kids would bully me,” Clayden says.

His mother, Antoinette, was also struggling. She was one of many who had lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But when South African schools temporarily closed, it provided them with the opportunity to creatively uplift themselves.

Outside of the classroom, Antoinette noticed a change in her son – he was upbeat and dedicated more of his time to drawing.

She chose to permanently homeschool him. With the freedom to create, Clayden honed his artistic skills and forged a unique path for himself and his mother.

When Antoinette shared Clayden's artwork on Facebook, it captured the attention of people who wanted to purchase it. Having no means of income, they created Clayden’s Designs and began selling his artworks printed on canvases and apparel.

Now 14 years old, Clayden's vibrant and intricate designs have served as the foundation for a new venture.

“The type of art I used to make were doodles, but now I am a freelance artist and mostly work on character design and background,” he says.