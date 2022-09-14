WATCH | This 14-year-old left school to doodle his way to success
If Clayden Botes didn’t leave school at 13 years old, he wouldn’t be the artist he is today.
He had endured constant harassment from other children for being on the autistic spectrum.
“I couldn’t read and write and the kids would bully me,” Clayden says.
His mother, Antoinette, was also struggling. She was one of many who had lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But when South African schools temporarily closed, it provided them with the opportunity to creatively uplift themselves.
Outside of the classroom, Antoinette noticed a change in her son – he was upbeat and dedicated more of his time to drawing.
She chose to permanently homeschool him. With the freedom to create, Clayden honed his artistic skills and forged a unique path for himself and his mother.
When Antoinette shared Clayden's artwork on Facebook, it captured the attention of people who wanted to purchase it. Having no means of income, they created Clayden’s Designs and began selling his artworks printed on canvases and apparel.
Now 14 years old, Clayden's vibrant and intricate designs have served as the foundation for a new venture.
“The type of art I used to make were doodles, but now I am a freelance artist and mostly work on character design and background,” he says.
READ MORE
People from all over the world are waiting to see what the young artist will tackle next. “My dream is to become a game developer and be able to create video games,” Clayden says.
Antoinette’s dedication and unconventional parenting has allowed Clayden to flourish.
"I used to get inspired by other artists, but nowadays I just get my inspiration from what's around me and how I feel,” he says.
Clayden followed his heart and it led him on a path of self-acceptance. “It is okay to be different,” he says. “Just do what you love to do.”