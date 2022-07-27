Triple murder accused points finger at her lover
Mystery of three kids 'killed' by taverner
Murder accused Pontsho Mohlanka has told the court that her ex lover is the one who said that two more children must be killed to protect themselves after they were arrested for the first killing.
Mohlanka, through her lawyer Makgalanoto Kgagara, told the high court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court that the couple communicated via telephone while Mohlanka was incarcerated following their arrest for five-year-old Mzwandile Zitho's murder in April 2020...
