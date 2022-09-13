×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Eskom announces the escalation of loadshedding to stage 4 again

13 September 2022 - 09:32
Mpho Koka Journalist
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Eskom has implemented stage 4 loadshedding from 10am on Tuesday until 5am on Thursday following the sudden tripping of three power stations. 

In a brief statement on Tuesday, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: ''A sudden tripping of three Kendal power stations units (1,920MW maximum generating capacity) has forced the implementation of stage 4. This will last until 5am on Thursday. A full statement will be published in due course."

Previously, the power utility announced that stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented from 5am on Monday and will continue until midnight and then the country will move to stage 2 from 5am on Tuesday until midnight on Friday.

kokam@sowetan.co.za

Eskom to move from stage 3 to 2 loadsheding from Tuesday

Eskom says its system remains constrained as experiencing breakdowns and this could lead to a change in the load shedding schedule this week.
News
1 day ago

De Ruyter: 'Corruption didn’t end when Guptas departed from Lanseria'

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says corruption is still rampant at the power utility, with syndicates operating within power stations.
News
1 week ago

Load-shedding suspended, but use electricity sparingly, says Eskom

The generation system is still vulnerable to breakdowns and load-shedding may be required.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'