Eskom has implemented stage 4 loadshedding from 10am on Tuesday until 5am on Thursday following the sudden tripping of three power stations.
In a brief statement on Tuesday, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: ''A sudden tripping of three Kendal power stations units (1,920MW maximum generating capacity) has forced the implementation of stage 4. This will last until 5am on Thursday. A full statement will be published in due course."
Previously, the power utility announced that stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented from 5am on Monday and will continue until midnight and then the country will move to stage 2 from 5am on Tuesday until midnight on Friday.
Eskom announces the escalation of loadshedding to stage 4 again
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda
