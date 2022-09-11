A young woman swimming with friends at the beach in the Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred has died after being swept away by strong rip currents.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Port Alfred deputy station commander Gerrit Cloete said the duty crew was activated on Saturday afternoon after reports of a drowning in progress at West Beach.
The NSRI rescue craft Rescue 11 Alpha responded along with the police, Gardmed ambulance service, security officers and municipal officials.
“Our NSRI rescue craft was able to reach the female in the surf line in rough sea conditions. On rescuing [her] onto our rescue craft, CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation] efforts commenced and the female was brought to our NSRI Port Alfred rescue station, where paramedics continued with extensive CPR efforts,” said Cloete.
After all efforts to resuscitate the 19-year-old from KwaZulu-Natal were exhausted, she was declared dead. The body was taken into the care of the police and government health forensic pathology services.
“Police have opened an inquest docket. Condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Cloete.
TimesLIVE
Rip currents claim life of bather at Port Alfred
Image: Flickr/NSRI
A young woman swimming with friends at the beach in the Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred has died after being swept away by strong rip currents.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Port Alfred deputy station commander Gerrit Cloete said the duty crew was activated on Saturday afternoon after reports of a drowning in progress at West Beach.
The NSRI rescue craft Rescue 11 Alpha responded along with the police, Gardmed ambulance service, security officers and municipal officials.
“Our NSRI rescue craft was able to reach the female in the surf line in rough sea conditions. On rescuing [her] onto our rescue craft, CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation] efforts commenced and the female was brought to our NSRI Port Alfred rescue station, where paramedics continued with extensive CPR efforts,” said Cloete.
After all efforts to resuscitate the 19-year-old from KwaZulu-Natal were exhausted, she was declared dead. The body was taken into the care of the police and government health forensic pathology services.
“Police have opened an inquest docket. Condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Cloete.
TimesLIVE
Teenager drowns during school outing near St Lucia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos