Call for Basotho tavern suspects to hand themselves over
Go to SA, get it done and come back, says Kabi
By 'Marafaele Mohloboli - 08 September 2022 - 07:48
The ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC) party in Lesotho has instructed its five members who are wanted in SA for the Soweto tavern massacre to hand themselves over to the SA Police Service (SAPS).
On Wednesday the ABC leader Nkaku Kabi held a press conference in Lesotho where he instructed Terene ya Khosi Mokata leader Sarel “Lehlanya” Sello and his members Tshepiso Elliot Radebe, Thabang Radikatara, Tshidiso Moleko and Keletso Rabasotho to go to SA to face the music. The suspects are being harboured in Lesotho...
