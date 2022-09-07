The Durban magistrate's court has been closed after a shooting on Wednesday in which two people are believed to have been injured.
According to a court employee, rapid gunfire was heard outside before a man was seen running into the court bleeding from the left side of his body.
TimesLIVE understands the shooting may be gang-related.
All emergency services are on scene.
Andreas Mathios of Marshall Security said the scene would be cleared soon.
Police have been approached for comment.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Two people shot at Durban magistrate's court
Image: Andreas Mathios
The Durban magistrate's court has been closed after a shooting on Wednesday in which two people are believed to have been injured.
According to a court employee, rapid gunfire was heard outside before a man was seen running into the court bleeding from the left side of his body.
TimesLIVE understands the shooting may be gang-related.
All emergency services are on scene.
Andreas Mathios of Marshall Security said the scene would be cleared soon.
Police have been approached for comment.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos