IN PICS | Zuma supporters picket to commemorate his incarceration and protest against Ramaphosa

A handful of Jacob Zuma supporters picketed outside the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday to mark a year since the former president was sent to jail.

Zuma handed himself over to police on July 7 2021 to start serving a 15-month sentence at Estcourt Correctional Centre. This after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court.

The incarceration unleashed a wave of destruction, looting and racial intolerance in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

Nkosentsha Shezi, of the Radical Economic Transformation and One Voice movements, said the picket was to commemorate Zuma's incarceration and protest against President Cyril Ramaphosa.