Gauteng metros face spike in land invasions, housing scams
R2,500 to jump housing queue, with homes priced at R15k
By Bafana Nzimande and Penwell Dlamini - 20 July 2022 - 07:21
Gauteng metros are facing a resurgence of land invasions and social scammers who sell government flats and RDP homes for as little as R15,000.
The scammers operating on the West Rand also charge people R2,500 to jump the long list of housing beneficiaries and then disappear with their money. ..
