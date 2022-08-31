The government on Tuesday condemned the actions of some people who prevented others from accessing healthcare services at Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville, based on the colour of their skin and the language they spoke.
It said the victimisation of patients and hospital employees who are suspected of being foreigners should be condemned by all.
TimesLIVE Premium reported about a dark-skinned Venda-speaking woman who was left hurt and distraught after a confrontation with Operation Dudula members who were barring foreigners from entering the hospital on Monday.
The group of demonstrators stood outside the hospital entrance, one with a loudspeaker, as they informed those approaching that illegal foreigners would not be allowed in.
“These actions by a few are infringing on basic human rights. They go against the tenets of our hard fought for democracy,” the government said in a statement. It said the right to basic health services in SA is a basic human right that is guaranteed by the constitution.
“SA is governed by the rule of law, which makes provision for every person in the country, regardless of their nationality or documentation status, to access healthcare,” the government said.
Government condemns victimisation of suspected foreigners
Dudula vows to extend its anti-foreigners siege
It said Sadc agreements, to which SA is a party, allows foreign nationals from member states to receive the same care as all South Africans.
“Preventing access to healthcare can have dire consequences to patients and have a negative affect on the public health system and to citizens at large. We understand that the public health system is overburdened because of a myriad challenges; however, doctors and healthcare workers have an obligation to provide healthcare to those in need,” minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said.
Gungubele said the Hippocratic Oath guides the actions of doctors, which includes them not withholding services because of religion, nationality, race, politics or social standing.
“The government is hard at work to improve our healthcare system and deal with challenges,” Gungubele said.
