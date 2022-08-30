Operation Dudula members protest at petrol station, demanding only locals be hired

Operations at the station were briefly suspended due to the protest as motorists were turned away by petrol attendants.
The convenience store was not affected by the protest.
Operations have since resumed and motorists are able to fill up.
Police and private security are in the area monitoring the situation.
Earlier, the group protested outside the Hillbrow Community Health Centre to "raise awareness" against illegal immigrants using the facility.
The members were chanting that they are giving illegal immigrants "until December to go back to your countries".
There was no disruption of service at the health centre as patients freely went in and out.
Shabangu said no-one was barred from entering the centre.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Operation Dudula members are protesting outside the Engen petrol station in Brixton, Johannesburg, calling for it to employ South Africans only as petrol attendants.
On Tuesday, the group of about 100 people gathered outside the petrol station dressed in white T-shirts of the movement, carrying placards, sjamboks and SA flags as they sang Struggle songs.
The placards read ''Put South Africans first; Non-rare skills jobs for South Africans only; No foreign nationals must be given jobs; and Foreigners must go fix their countries.’’
Operation Dudula Joburg regional chairperson Siphiwe Shabangu said the movement wants the establishment to hire only South Africans for jobs which are not considered scarce skills.
Protesters 'were just picketing peacefully' when cops arrived
“We came here six weeks ago to tell the owner of this place that he should hire South Africans only. Pouring petrol is not a rare or critical skill. Working as a cashier or behind the counter is not a rare skill that you need to go to school for. We are going to have a meeting with the owner about this,’’ said Shabangu.
Shabangu and his colleagues were in a meeting with the owner since 12pm, while protestors continued their singing and chanting.
