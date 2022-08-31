Movement extends its mission
'Immigrants burdening our healthcare system'
Operation Dudula Movement will visit several areas as they roll out their protests against health facilities providing services to foreign nationals, saying the immigrants were burdening the systems.
The movement believes that by admitting or providing healthcare services to foreign nationals, this was also leading to locals standing in long queues and not getting proper care...
