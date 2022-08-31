Kalafong worried about patients defaulting on treatment
Hospital seeks district police commissioner's help
Management at the Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital fear for the lives of their patients as police do not take action against members of the Operation Dudula Movement, who continued with their anti-foreigner protest outside the facility despite a court order preventing them from doing so.
Hospital spokesperson Hlengani Makhuvhela said the defiance was a clear contempt of the court order, which the department of health obtained on Friday, as they continued to threaten and intimidate foreigners making their way to the facility yesterday...
