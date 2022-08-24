Multi-million bill to fix vandalised Soweto mini-substations
Illegal connections, theft put strain on power supply
At least 118 mini-substations and 178 transformers have been damaged, vandalised and tempered with in Soweto within a space of a year.
It has so far cost Eskom R34.7m to replace 75 substations and over R2.2m to replace 38 transformers. All these were damaged between July 2021 and July this year. This high demand of these items has resulted in the power utility unable to meet demand in Gauteng as a results of illegal connections, theft as well as non-payment and purchasing of illegal electricity tokens, which is constantly on the rise, said Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Tumi Mashishi...
