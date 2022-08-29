Cope president Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota has been suspended from the role because he apparently lacks energy and strength to steer the ship forward.
He was suspended on Monday, after a meeting of Cope’s congress national committee (CNC) on Sunday.
During his suspension, he will be subjected to a disciplinary hearing, the outcome of which could seal his political fate as the leader of the ANC splinter party.
Lekota, according to Cope deputy president Willy Madisha, has been asked on several occasions to rest, given his “lack of energy and strength”.
Madisha charged: “Though he agreed on all those occasions, he did not do so.”
The CNC has also mandated the party’s central executive committee to discuss with Lekota “the work you do in parliament on behalf of the party”.
Further alleged reasons for Lekota’s suspension include:
- the role he plays in dividing Cope;
- frequent meetings he convenes to form parallel structures in Cope, which are made to organise and compete against each other instead of building and uniting the party;
- promoting actions against which Cope was formed, which include corruption and the removal of elected leaders and representatives such as councillors; and
- frail health conditions which make him unable to perform and attend to the work of parliament.
Mosiuoa 'Terror' Lekota suspended for 'lack of energy and strength to lead' Cope
