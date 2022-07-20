Beneficiaries of stands watch in horror as land invaders move in
'Department abandoned us after approving us'
More than 300 beneficiaries of Gauteng human settlements' serviced stands programme are stuck with certificates of allocation and cannot start building after the land they were given was illegally occupied.
In January, the department gave 316 people from the Vaal certificates with actual stand numbers confirming that they would benefit from government's Ikageleng land release programme...
