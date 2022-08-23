Mashaba concerned national shutdown could lead to more job losses

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has expressed concern about the national shutdown planned by trade unions, saying it could lead to more job losses.

The Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu), the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and the General Industries Workers' Union of SA (Giwusa) will on Wednesday down tools in protest at the rising cost of living, fuel costs and load-shedding.

They will be joined by other trade unions as they march to the Union Buildings.

Mashaba said the shutdown will do more harm than good to an already ailing economy.

“I am beyond words to understand how Cosatu and Saftu believe shutting down the economy, which they themselves have deliberately destroyed over the 28 years, will improve the economy. Hence no trade union will ever have a veto right on ActionSA economic policies,” said Mashaba.