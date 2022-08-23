Mashaba concerned national shutdown could lead to more job losses
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has expressed concern about the national shutdown planned by trade unions, saying it could lead to more job losses.
The Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu), the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and the General Industries Workers' Union of SA (Giwusa) will on Wednesday down tools in protest at the rising cost of living, fuel costs and load-shedding.
They will be joined by other trade unions as they march to the Union Buildings.
Mashaba said the shutdown will do more harm than good to an already ailing economy.
“I am beyond words to understand how Cosatu and Saftu believe shutting down the economy, which they themselves have deliberately destroyed over the 28 years, will improve the economy. Hence no trade union will ever have a veto right on ActionSA economic policies,” said Mashaba.
He stressed that the country was facing unemployment, with the biggest casualties being the youth.
“SA currently sits at 13-million unemployed, biggest casualties being the youth. Cosatu and Saftu should be engaging their government (the elephant in the room) to reflect on the real causes of this catastrophic situation.”
He said union bosses should also forfeit their salaries on protest days.
“We encourage the labour force not to be manipulated into participating in mass protest action for no pay if union bosses are not prepared to also forfeit their salaries on protest days.
“While we appreciate the precipitous rise in the cost of living and the unacceptably high rates of unemployment, the economy cannot afford a mass shutdown. As our country emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic which pushed SA ever closer to the precipice of recession, our economy simply cannot withstand such action,” said Mashaba.
He said the mass protest has nothing to do with the workforce and everything to do with demonstrating the unions' power before the ANC’s elective conference in December.
“It is as disappointing as it is unsurprising that this self-interested political ploy comes at the expense of nearly a million workers,” he said.
Mashaba's comments sparked debate. While some said they would be taking to the streets, many slammed the unions and claimed their leadership is out of touch.
This call for a national shutdown by SATFU is reckless. Our economy hasn’t even recovered from the devastation of the past two years yet Vavi and his ilk want to inflict more damage #NationalShutdown— SollyMalatsi (@SollyMalatsi) August 22, 2022
#NationalShutdown? I don't TRUST SAFTU AND COSATU more specially Mr Vavi. These unions are too political hates Black unemployed South Africans so much. The unemployed need to unite and protect South Africa, No National Shutdown should happen. #NationalShutdown— Chris Van Potgieter (@ChrisPotgieter_) August 23, 2022
One thing i hate about these strikes and shutdowns is the violent part, thieving, job losses due to properties and businesses looting and vandalism, they do more damage than good. #NationalShutdown— Le💖🇿🇦 (@letbaloyi) August 22, 2022
The Elites are calling for #NationalShutdown while their houses are packed with food. Poor black South Africans are the ones who are going to suffer at the end if this shit gets out of hand. Vavi and his friends can go jump to the nearest hell!— Qongqothwane🇿🇦 (@KhanyaIQ) August 23, 2022
#NationalShutdown I'll only participate in the National Shutdown only if we are going straight to Cyril Ramaphosa's house 🤞 pic.twitter.com/jplUsjCCyI— Xolani Ngcobo (@XolaniNgcobo167) August 22, 2022
Wednesday's national shutdown probably won't draw large protest crowds, Vavi acknowledges —As long as state capturers are in power we will never address the challenges facing SA. https://t.co/GxJnSStxn7— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) August 22, 2022
Politicians that are used to freebies must think of a plan on how will they make a living after 2024.— Mario Khumalo (@MarioKhumalo) August 22, 2022
COSATU and SAFTU have been part of creating unemployment. #NationalShutdown
Let's stay away from this so-called National shutdown, we are going to work. Union's think we are fools.— Monna Wa Senganga (@SengangaWa) August 22, 2022
The imminent national shutdown by unions has nothing to do with bread and butter issues, but it is a leveraging tool for union bosses to get positions and access to resources.— African Renaissance 🦅🇿🇦🦁 (@MadiBoity) August 23, 2022
Imagine how dumb it is to believe that Vavi or COSATU cares for you.