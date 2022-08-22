Workers are expected to start downing tools on Tuesday ahead of the planned national shutdown marches on Wednesday.
The Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) are organising a national strike against the high cost of living, rising fuel costs and load-shedding.
Addressing the media on Monday, Saftu leader Zwelinzima Vavi said they expected workers to start downing tools on Tuesday night as part of a series of events connected to the strike. The strike has also been endorsed by political parties such as the EFF and Azanian People’s Organisation.
“The decision to call a general strike comes as a result of the worsening socioeconomic conditions of the working class and the marginalised poor communities,” Vavi said.
Workers and members of civic groups are expected to march to different locations including the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the office of the premier in Polokwane, Limpopo, and the legislature building in King William’s Town in the Eastern Cape.
“The 24th of August has to be seen as the beginning of mobilising the working class and not an isolated incident that is aimed at getting publicity,” Vavi said.
He said they expected to have other activities beyond the strike to meet with working class formations to assess whether the government was responding to their demands.
The marches will happen just a day before Statistics SA releases the Quarterly Labour Force Survey. Vavi said South Africans should brace themselves for a rise in unemployment, adding that women and youth should be at the forefront of the national shutdown because they faced the worst marginalisation.
mahopoz@sowetan.co.za
National strike by union federations to start the night before
Women, youth should be at the forefront as they face the worst marginalisation – Vavi
Workers are expected to start downing tools on Tuesday ahead of the planned national shutdown marches on Wednesday.
The Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) are organising a national strike against the high cost of living, rising fuel costs and load-shedding.
Addressing the media on Monday, Saftu leader Zwelinzima Vavi said they expected workers to start downing tools on Tuesday night as part of a series of events connected to the strike. The strike has also been endorsed by political parties such as the EFF and Azanian People’s Organisation.
“The decision to call a general strike comes as a result of the worsening socioeconomic conditions of the working class and the marginalised poor communities,” Vavi said.
Workers and members of civic groups are expected to march to different locations including the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the office of the premier in Polokwane, Limpopo, and the legislature building in King William’s Town in the Eastern Cape.
“The 24th of August has to be seen as the beginning of mobilising the working class and not an isolated incident that is aimed at getting publicity,” Vavi said.
He said they expected to have other activities beyond the strike to meet with working class formations to assess whether the government was responding to their demands.
The marches will happen just a day before Statistics SA releases the Quarterly Labour Force Survey. Vavi said South Africans should brace themselves for a rise in unemployment, adding that women and youth should be at the forefront of the national shutdown because they faced the worst marginalisation.
mahopoz@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos