Shocking rape stats ‘point to broken justice system’
Activists say victims not finding support
At least 112 cases of rape were reported daily at SA’s police stations in the first six months of the year.
Police minister Bheki Cele said the country recorded 9,516 rapes between April and June this year. ..
Shocking rape stats ‘point to broken justice system’
Activists say victims not finding support
At least 112 cases of rape were reported daily at SA’s police stations in the first six months of the year.
Police minister Bheki Cele said the country recorded 9,516 rapes between April and June this year. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos