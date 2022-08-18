Man confesses after killing, rape of woman haunts him
'My nephew must be severely punished '
Two days after Molefe Andries Ntshudisane allegedly killed and raped a 72-year-old granny, he started to hallucinate and behaving strangely before he confessed to the crime to his family.
Haunted by the crime, 37-year-old man allegedly spilled the beans on how he and an accomplice brutally raped and murdered Amanda Tsatsi in her home in Ngobi, North West, last week...
