Crime stats show spike in the number of murders

A total of 6,424 people were murdered in SA between April and June, an increase of 664, according to police minister Bheki Cele who presented the crime statistics for the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year on Friday.
This is an increase of 11% compared with the same period last year.
Cele said the main causes for murders are arguments, misunderstandings, retaliations and revenge murders, and vigilantism.
He said 1,098 women and children were killed during the first quarter.
A total of 855 women were killed, which is an increase from the 558 that were killed during the same period last year.
A recorded 243 children were killed in the first quarter, an increase of 77 compared with the same period last year.
Cele said the Umlazi and Plessislaer police stations in KwaZulu-Natal and Mthatha police station in the Eastern Cape registered the highest murder cases during this period.
He said 221 combined murder cases were reported.
Cele said 18 police officers were killed during this period.
He said firearms were three times more likely to be the weapon of choice in all the reported murders, with 2,766 people shot to death.
KZN, Gauteng and the Western Cape recorded the highest number of murders as a result of firearms.
KZN recorded 912 deaths due to firearms, followed by Gauteng on 697 and the Western Cape on 498.
The country recorded 9,516 rapes during the first quarter, a decrease of almost 500 compared to the same period last year.
While rape cases declined in most provinces, the North West and Northern Cape reported rape increases.
Cele said 3,780 of the rapes took place in the homes of the rapists or homes of the victims and 1,546 people were raped in public places such as streets, parks and beaches.
He said public transport such as buses, taxis and trains were the third most likely places for the occurrence of rape cases.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Image: Michael Pinyana
