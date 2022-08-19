×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Crime stats show spike in the number of murders

Rape decreases in most provinces

19 August 2022 - 14:34
Mpho Koka Journalist
Police Minister Bheki Cele. File photo.
Police Minister Bheki Cele. File photo.
Image: Michael Pinyana

A total of 6,424 people were murdered in SA between April and June, an increase of 664, according to police minister Bheki Cele who presented the crime statistics for the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year on Friday.

This is an increase of 11% compared with the same period last year.

Cele said the main causes for murders are arguments, misunderstandings, retaliations and revenge murders, and vigilantism.

He said 1,098 women and children were killed during the first quarter.

A total of 855 women were killed, which is an increase from the 558 that were killed during the same period last year.

A recorded 243 children were killed in the first quarter, an increase of 77 compared with the same period last year.

Cele said the Umlazi and Plessislaer police stations in KwaZulu-Natal and Mthatha police station in the Eastern Cape registered the highest murder cases during this period.

He said 221 combined murder cases were reported.

Cele said 18 police officers were killed during this period. 

He said firearms were three times more likely to be the weapon of choice in all the reported murders, with 2,766 people shot to death.

KZN, Gauteng and the Western Cape recorded the highest number of murders as a result of firearms.

KZN recorded 912 deaths due to firearms, followed by Gauteng on 697 and the Western Cape on 498.

The country recorded 9,516 rapes during the first quarter, a decrease of almost 500 compared to the same period last year.

While rape cases declined in most provinces, the North West and Northern Cape reported rape increases.

Cele said 3,780 of the rapes took place in the homes of the rapists or homes of the victims and 1,546 people were raped in public places such as streets, parks and beaches.

He said public transport such as buses, taxis and trains were the third most likely places for the occurrence of rape cases.

kokam@sowetan.co.za

Two men burnt to death after kidnap victim screams for help

A 23-year-old Limpopo woman survived a kidnap attempt by three men near a local shopping centre by fighting and screaming as her assailants tried to ...
News
6 hours ago

There’s something rotten here, says lawyer in Gardee murder case

The lawyer representing two men accused of killing Hillary Gardee wants the court to subpoena the police with regard to a confession statement ...
News
6 hours ago

CCTV footage reveals faces of Soweto tavern shooters

The CCTV footage caught minutes before the shooting, which Sowetan has exclusively seen, will serve as critical evidence against the men.
News
7 hours ago

‘I don’t hate alcohol’: Bheki Cele urges taverners to teach patrons how to drink nicely

If police minister Bheki Cele had his way, tavern patrons would find themselves on the receiving end of a 30-minute lecture about how to use alcohol ...
News
18 hours ago

JULY UNREST | Hawks nab eight more riot instigator suspects in KZN

Eight more people were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Prevention in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday in connection with promoting violence ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele