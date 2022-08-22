SA Medical Association chairperson stabbed in attack near Durban airport

The chairperson of the SA Medical Association, Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, was stabbed multiple times in an attack while driving home from Durban's King Shaka International Airport over the weekend.
Mzukwa drove himself to hospital after the attack, deputy health minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said.
Dhlomo visited Mzukwa in hospital in Durban on Sunday, saying he was recovering well.
“I was very heartened to find him on his recovery bed and commended him for his heroic action of driving himself while bleeding and in pain to the nearest hospital to save his life, because had he waited a bit longer, his condition could have deteriorated,” said Dhlomo.
Chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on health Dr Kenneth Jacobs said Mzukwa was attacked on the side of the road near the airport on Saturday.
Image: SA Medical.org
“Dr Mzukwa was on his way back from a Sama board meeting. He sustained multiple stab wounds in the chest.”
On reaching hospital, “he was stabilised and is now recovering in the intensive care unit”.
“The committee condemns this act of criminality and barbarism in the strongest terms. We are also calling on motorists to be extra vigilant on the road as criminals are becoming more ruthless every day.
“Whoever has committed this act deserves to rot in jail. We are trusting that the police are going to find the perpetrator or a gang of perpetrators,” said Jacobs.
Mzukwa is a general practitioner in KwaZulu-Natal.
