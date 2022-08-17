A pupil was stabbed to death at Cebisa Secondary School in Ermelo on Tuesday.
The Mpumalanga education department said a “gangster-related fight” made its way into the school during a break and the grade 10 pupil was stabbed by a fellow learner.
“Regrettably, the stabbed learner succumbed to his injuries at Ermelo public hospital. It is alleged that the learners belonged to different troublesome gangsters in the township,” the department said in a statement.
Mpumalanga education MEC Bonakele Majuba condemned the incident. He also conveyed his sincere condolences to the bereaved family.
Majuba will visit the school on Thursday morning, together with officials who will render psychosocial assistance to all who are affected.
TimesLIVE
Ermelo pupil stabbed to death at school 'by member of a rival gang'
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl
A pupil was stabbed to death at Cebisa Secondary School in Ermelo on Tuesday.
The Mpumalanga education department said a “gangster-related fight” made its way into the school during a break and the grade 10 pupil was stabbed by a fellow learner.
“Regrettably, the stabbed learner succumbed to his injuries at Ermelo public hospital. It is alleged that the learners belonged to different troublesome gangsters in the township,” the department said in a statement.
Mpumalanga education MEC Bonakele Majuba condemned the incident. He also conveyed his sincere condolences to the bereaved family.
Majuba will visit the school on Thursday morning, together with officials who will render psychosocial assistance to all who are affected.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos