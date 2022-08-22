SAA's price was cheapest quote at 'under R1.6m': Defence department on Ramaphosa's Sadc flight

As limited regular commercial flights were available from Kinshasa, the SA Air Force — which is responsible for official flights undertaken by a president — sourced quotes from potential service providers. The cost was far less than reported, the department said.
“The national carrier, SA Airways, was one of several bidders from whom the air force sourced quotes. SAA filed the lowest quote at under R1.6m.
“Two quotes for significantly smaller aircraft came close to R1.9m each.”
The flight to Kinshasa carried 14 passengers and the return flight 55, excluding SAAF crew members, said the department.
This as the Sunday Times reported the president flew on an SAA A340 passenger jet because none of the air force VIP fleet is serviceable. Inkwazi, the presidential Boeing business jet, would have cost about R800,000 for the eight flying hours to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and back, said the report.
In response, the department of defence confirmed Inkwazi and other executive aircraft “are currently out of commission”.
Dudu Myeni admits guilt for exposing Mr X identity, pays fine
The flight to Kinshasa carried 14 passengers and the return flight 55, excluding SAAF crew members, said the department.
