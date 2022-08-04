×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Government urged to regulate mining to curb lawlessness

Having law enforcement agencies around not enough – organisations

04 August 2022 - 07:21

Heightened police operations alone around areas known for illegal mining will not stop the influx and the activities of the zama-zamas.

This is according to advocacy group Bench Marks Foundation (BMF), which monitors good governance, ethical and social responsibility of mining companies. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele