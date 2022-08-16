Head of the integrity commission George Mashamba told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that though the body has not called Godongwana to appear before it, he is expecting the matter to come up at its Wednesday meeting.
“There are always discussions about current developments and issues. Comrades from different parts of the country will tell us what [they are]. I have seen snippets [about the allegations], but beyond that I don't now, but I think it will crop up tomorrow,” he said.
He added that he could not say what will be decided regarding Godongwana appearing before the commission or how long it will take from a decision being made to the party taking action.
“I can't pre-empt things. It depends on each case. They have to appear and after that we discuss and take it to the NEC, which will then make a decision,” Mashamba said.
The allegation has caused an uproar in the country, with the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) calling for swift action. The league's national task team co-ordinator, Maropene Ramokgopa, urged law-enforcement agencies and the ANC to tackle the matter effectively.
ANC integrity commission to discuss sexual assault claim against Godongwana
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The ANC's integrity commission is on Wednesday expected to discuss the sexual assault allegation levelled against Enoch Godongwana.
A Kruger National Park masseuse has laid charges against the finance minister for “fondling” her.
The incident is alleged to have taken place last week, when Godongwana and his wife Thandiwe were on holiday at the park.
The minister, who is on the ANC's highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), has denied the allegations.
