72-year-old raped, robbed: Attacker jailed for 20 years

A man who raped an elderly woman in her home - and returned two days later to attack her again - has been sentenced by the Kimberley high court.

Ronald Hartbees and an accomplice broke into the home of the 72-year-old female victim in Griekwastad at 3pm on March 17 2017, when she was home alone, said police spokesperson Col Mashay Gamieldien.

“The two broke down the door to gain entry into the house and assaulted the victim with a bottle and knife while demanding money from her.

“They dragged her into the bedroom where both the accused took turns raping her. After raping her, they tied her hands and covered her mouth with tape and left the scene.”

Two days later, in the early evening, the duo returned. She was in the shower. They dragged her into the bedroom and raped her again.

After raping her, they ransacked the house and fled.

The two were apprehended and arrested shortly afterwards by the police.

Hartbees was sentenced this week to a total of 100 years imprisonment for rape, robbery and kidnapping, with the terms on each count running concurrently. In effect, he will have to serve 20 years in jail.

The second accused has pleaded not guilty. His trial will be heard on April 12 in the Kimberley High Court.

Both men have been in custody since their arrest.

TimesLIVE