Eastern Cape woman, 65, bites off tongue of would-be rape accused

An alleged would-be rapist got more than what he bargained for when his victim bit off his tongue while he was allegedly trying to rape her at Tsomo Mission on Saturday night.

The 65-year-old woman was sleeping alone at her home when the 33-year-old suspect allegedly gained access through the window.

A tussle then ensued when the man allegedly tried rape the elderly woman.

When he attempted to kiss her, the woman allegedly managed to bite off the tongue of the suspect until it fell down.

The suspect fled the scene.