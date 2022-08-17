×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Taps will still flow during 87.5-hour project, Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni residents told

By TimesLIVE - 17 August 2022 - 14:27
Joburg Water says supply will be reduced by only 10% during the maintenance period, assuring residents there will not be dry taps. Stock photo.
Joburg Water says supply will be reduced by only 10% during the maintenance period, assuring residents there will not be dry taps. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/MARINOS KARAFYLLIDIS

Rand Water has revised its planned pipeline maintenance to start at 5pm on Friday, with completion expected by 8.30am on Tuesday.

Joburg Water said water supply will be reduced by only 10% during the maintenance period, assuring residents there will not be dry taps.

The maintenance is for a tie-in of Rand Water’s new B6 pipeline which has been constructed to augment a portion of the existing pipeline. It is expected to be undertaken over a duration of 87.5 hours, the entity said.

Gauteng metros Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg were advised to fill their reservoirs before the maintenance work commenced, said Rand Water.

It confirmed the Palmiet station will be operational and pumping at 90% of its capacity.

The Palmiet system supplies water to the Midrand region, Diepsloot, Linmeyer, South Hills and Klipfontein View through the Ekurhuleni municipality.

TimesLIVE

Water supply shutdown of about 87 hours to affect parts of Tshwane

The City of Tshwane says a major planned shutdown of water supply by Rand Water is expected to last for about 87 hours.
News
1 day ago

Municipality cuts water supply, orders tests after reservoir poison rumours

The Thaba Chweu municipality has provided water tanks to the 2,500 people affected by the cut-off.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele