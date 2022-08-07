More than 2-million Harare residents go 5 days without water

Heroes' Day will be celebrated in Zimbabwe on Monday — a time to celebrate the liberation war heroes and heroines of the country. But for more than 2-million people in the capital, Harare, who have gone for five days without water, the holiday is one of despair as they scramble to find water.

Residents have dug shallow wells and are relying on open and untreated water sources to cope with the dire situation.

Zimbabwe authorities shut down the main water-treatment plant in the capital due to a failure to secure chemicals.

“We wish to advise all our clients that efforts are being made to secure alternative water treatment chemicals to replace those affected by supply chain challenges. Normal water supply services will be restored once the expected chemicals are delivered,” the city said earlier this week.

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume told TimesLIVE the water shutdown was due to a shortage of chemicals from the country’s sole supplier of municipal water chemicals, Zimbabwe Phosphates Industries (Zimphos).

“Pumping has resumed after a shutdown induced by a lack of chemicals from our sole supplier Zimphos/Chemplex owned by government,” he said on Sunday.