“The breakdowns of a generation unit each at Duvha, Kendal and Kriel power stations during the past 24 hours, as well as delays in returning units to service at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka power stations, have put a severe strain on the power generation system.
“During the same period, Eskom teams have returned a unit each at Arnot and Tutuka power stations to service,” said Eskom.
It said while a generation unit each at Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations are expected to return to service over the next 24 hours, this will be insufficient to stave off load-shedding on Thursday afternoon.
“We have 4,550MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,637MW is not available due to breakdowns. We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.”
The utility said it will promptly communicate with the public should any significant changes occur.
TimesLIVE
Stage 2 load-shedding continues due to shortage of generation capacity
Image: 123RF/ beercrafter
Eskom has announced load-shedding will continue to be implemented from 4pm this afternoon to midnight and during the same time tomorrow.
The power utility said this is due to a shortage of generation capacity.
TimesLIVE
