Load-shedding at hospitals puts lives in danger
181 incidents of generators not running
As the country experienced the worst load-shedding in recent months, Gauteng healthcare facilities faced near deaths as generators failed to kick in during power outages.
In some instances, some facilities did not have enough fuel to run the generators with the health department saying about 181 such cases had been reported this year alone...
