South Africa

Man found dead in car submerged in Durban swimming pool

10 August 2022 - 09:40
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Redline Response paramedics were called to Westville where a vehicle was found upside down in a swimming pool.
Image: supplied

A man was found dead in a car submerged in a swimming pool in Westville in Durban on Wednesday morning.

Redline Response spokesperson Derrick Banks said it was unclear how long the vehicle was in the water. He said neighbours reported hearing a noise shortly after midnight.

“Just after 6.30am today, Redline paramedics were called to a house in Westville and found a vehicle upside down in the swimming pool."

The body of a man, believed to be in his early 40s, was found inside the vehicle.

“The man is inside the vehicle. Metro police and police are at the scene,” said Banks.

TimesLIVE

