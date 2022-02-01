Body found in Emmarentia Dam

Gauteng police on Tuesday confirmed that the body of an unidentified man was found in Emmarentia Dam.

The dam is a popular area frequently used for rowing, sailing and paddling. The area is also popular among joggers and dog walkers.

“While patrolling the precinct on Monday, Parkview police received a complaint about a drowning at the corner of Louw Geldenhuys Drive and Olifants Road, Emmarentia," said Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

"The members proceeded to the scene. The water wing unit was activated and the body of an unknown African man, about 40 years old, was recovered from the dam. Paramedics were contacted and they certified him dead.”

An inquest docket was opened.