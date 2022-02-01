News

Body found in Emmarentia Dam

01 February 2022 - 14:56
The body of an unknown man was spotted in Emmarentia Dam on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Gauteng police on Tuesday confirmed that the body of an unidentified man was found in Emmarentia Dam.

The dam is a popular area frequently used for rowing, sailing and paddling. The area is also popular among joggers and dog walkers.

“While patrolling the precinct on Monday, Parkview police received a complaint about a drowning at the corner of Louw Geldenhuys Drive and Olifants Road, Emmarentia," said Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

"The members proceeded to the scene. The water wing unit was activated and the body of an unknown African man, about 40 years old, was recovered from the dam. Paramedics were contacted and they certified him dead.” 

An inquest docket was opened.

Unverified reports claimed the body had been weighed down into the dam. It was also alleged this was the second body to be found in the area this year and the third in the past three months.

Masondo, however, discounted these claims.

“This is the first incident to be reported to the police this year,” he said.

Asked whether foul play was suspected, Masondo replied: “We are waiting for the post-mortem to confirm the cause of death.”

In 2018 TimesLIVE reported that a body was found in the same dam. It was spotted by a passerby who had seen it floating. Police divers who retrieved the body found it was badly decomposed.

TimesLIVE

