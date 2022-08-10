×

South Africa

One SA Movement demands answers

Delft police station the weakest link in GBV fight – Maimane

By Bafana Nzimande - 10 August 2022 - 08:34

One SA Movement is concerned about the state of Delft police station and how it deals with cases of gender-based violence (GBV). 

The movement expressed its discomfort after its leader Mmusi Maimane visited the Cape Town-based police station on Tuesday to assess how it handles cases of GBV...

