One SA Movement demands answers
Delft police station the weakest link in GBV fight – Maimane
By Bafana Nzimande - 10 August 2022 - 08:34
One SA Movement is concerned about the state of Delft police station and how it deals with cases of gender-based violence (GBV).
The movement expressed its discomfort after its leader Mmusi Maimane visited the Cape Town-based police station on Tuesday to assess how it handles cases of GBV...
One SA Movement demands answers
Delft police station the weakest link in GBV fight – Maimane
One SA Movement is concerned about the state of Delft police station and how it deals with cases of gender-based violence (GBV).
The movement expressed its discomfort after its leader Mmusi Maimane visited the Cape Town-based police station on Tuesday to assess how it handles cases of GBV...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos