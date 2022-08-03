Accusations against its nationals in SA a huge concern for Lesotho
Mountain kingdom discusses issue in a cabinet meeting
The Kingdom of Lesotho is worried that the increasing accusations against their citizens in serious criminal activities in SA could ruin diplomatic relations between the two countries.
On Tuesday, Lesotho placed the allegations high on its weekly cabinet meeting following reports coming from SA alleging that illegal miners from Lesotho had raped a group of women who were shooting a music video in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, last week...
