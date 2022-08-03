×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Accusations against its nationals in SA a huge concern for Lesotho

Mountain kingdom discusses issue in a cabinet meeting

03 August 2022 - 07:15

The Kingdom of Lesotho is worried that the increasing accusations against their citizens in serious criminal activities in SA could ruin diplomatic relations between the two countries.  

On Tuesday, Lesotho placed the allegations high on its weekly cabinet meeting following reports coming from SA alleging that illegal miners from Lesotho had raped a group of women who were shooting a music video in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, last week...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele