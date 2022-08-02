×

South Africa

'Even pupils' lunch boxes not safe from zama-zamas'

West Rand community, business owners live in fear of vicious gangs

02 August 2022 - 07:10

Residents of West Village in Krugersdorp, where eight women were raped by a group of men, say they have lived in fear long before the incident that shocked the nation.

Speaking to Sowetan on the day that 81 illegal miners known as zama-zamas appeared in court, the residents said muggings and robberies are a common occurrence in the area. So brutal are the zama-zamas that they target lunchboxes of pupils. ..

