Irate family members say suspect showed no remorse in court

Let her rot in jail, slain kids' parents fume

The families of the two children who were killed two weeks ago in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, say they are angry after the suspect showed them arrogance and disrespect during her bail application at the Vereeniging magistrate's court yesterday.



Mpho Makondo, whose eight-year old daughter's body was found naked and dumped in an open veld metres apart from the other one in Extension 4, told Sowetan yesterday that she was pained after seeing her daughter's killer showing no remorse during her court appearance. ..