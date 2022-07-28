Four armed men forced their way into the Hill On Empire building in Parktown which houses Arena Holdings and stole two computers on Wednesday night.
Arena Holdings Group CEO Mzi Malunga said the men entered the building on Wednesday night after holding the front gate and reception security guards at gunpoint.
“They then proceeded to the 2nd floor where they took two computers before going to the 1st floor. Then they forced open HR cabinets and a storeroom, which hold some files. It is not clear what they were looking for or what they took from the HR storeroom. The police [conducted] a detailed sweep on that part of the 1st floor this morning.
“Armed security and the police were on the scene quickly but the robbers had already bolted by that time. There were a few staff members in the building, and fortunately, none were harmed. Counselling is being offered,” Malunga said.
He added that the company is engaging its security service providers to beef up security in the building.
Sowetan building attacked by armed robbers
Attackers stole computers, forced open HR cabinets
Image: Redefine Properties
Four armed men forced their way into the Hill On Empire building in Parktown which houses Arena Holdings and stole two computers on Wednesday night.
Arena Holdings Group CEO Mzi Malunga said the men entered the building on Wednesday night after holding the front gate and reception security guards at gunpoint.
“They then proceeded to the 2nd floor where they took two computers before going to the 1st floor. Then they forced open HR cabinets and a storeroom, which hold some files. It is not clear what they were looking for or what they took from the HR storeroom. The police [conducted] a detailed sweep on that part of the 1st floor this morning.
“Armed security and the police were on the scene quickly but the robbers had already bolted by that time. There were a few staff members in the building, and fortunately, none were harmed. Counselling is being offered,” Malunga said.
He added that the company is engaging its security service providers to beef up security in the building.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos