A brave security guard tried to stop a gang of alleged armed robbers from escaping after allegedly robbing a shop at a northern KwaZulu-Natal mall by throwing a rubbish bin at them as they sped off.
Five of the armed men were killed, two seriously injured and one arrested after an almost two-hour high-speed chase by police and private security officers on the N2 from Empangeni towards Durban on Wednesday.
CCTV footage shows the men arriving in two vehicles at the mall in Empangeni during the early hours of the morning.
Another clip shows them running through the mall as security guards flee in fear.
A third clip captures the gang loading stolen goods into the cars. A security guard tries to stop them by throwing a bin at one of the cars.
WATCH | Mall security guard tries to stop gang of armed robbers with bin
Image: Supplied
Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said eight men were involved in the robbery in which they held up a security guard and broke into a shop.
“The suspects stole clothing and various other items before fleeing the scene. A security company in the area was notified and immediately alerted all other roleplayers to indicate that the vehicles were travelling towards Durban.
“At the Tongaat toll plaza, other security companies and police officers joined in the chase. The suspects opened fire on their pursuers and there was an exchange of gunfire.
“Both [of the robbers’] vehicles lost control and overturned along the N2 near King Shaka International Airport. Five suspects died in the vehicles while two were found with serious injuries and transported to hospital. Police arrested the eighth suspect as he fled the scene.”
Three firearms as well as housebreaking equipment and other items were found in the vehicles.
“The suspects will be profiled to establish if they are linked to other crimes in the province. Dockets for armed robbery, attempted murder, as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition will be opened against the men.
“Two suspects remain in a critical condition in hospital while the third is expected to appear in court soon.”
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the incident demonstrated the need for police to work very closely with security companies and the business sector.
TimesLIVE
