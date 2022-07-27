Two of three assailants who held a family hostage in Fordsburg, Johannesburg, in the early hours of Tuesday morning were shot dead.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said police are investigating a case of attempted house robbery.
“It is alleged that on July 26, at about 2.30am, a 30-year-old man was at home with his family in Fordsburg when they were woken up by three suspects pointing firearms at them.”
The man reportedly managed to grab his firearm and fatally shot two suspects while another one escaped.
“A case of attempted house robbery was opened for further investigation.”
Fordsburg man shoots two alleged house robbers
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat
