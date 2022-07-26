Hillary Gardee suspect's fiancée speaks
'Tip-off came from jealous ex mother-in-law'
The fiancée of Sipho Mkhatshwa, one of the three men accused of killing Hillary Gardee has claimed that an SMS which is believed to be a tip-off from an alleged sangoma, which led to the Mkhatshwa's arrest, might have come from a jealous ex mother-in-law.
The twist came when Mkhatshwa's fiancée Zandile Magagula told the Nelspruit magistrate's court on Monday that the SMS which was circulating and may have been used to arrest her partner was actually not from a sangoma. ..
