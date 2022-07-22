Sikonathi Mantshantsha has an onerous job, being spokesperson for the vilified and beleaguered Eskom. His daily briefings are almost always negative and full of dread.
Let us not forget he is just a messenger communicating the state of affairs at Eskom. He has shared that the Eskom board of directors answer to government that load-shedding will continue until this government produces the funds to aggressively build infrastructure to increase capacity.
Government-controlled Eskom 2.0 is a massive scam to create opportunities for the ANC inner cabal and their immediate families and chommies.
Patrice Motsepe, Ramaphosa’s brother-in-law, is waiting in the wings to invest, and ultimately derive huge financial gains from Eskom 2.0. It’s another murky, self-serving national project which will benefit a few from the inner circle.
All the more reason why any future contracts must devolve to a body of scrupulously honest men and women, across all parties, to vet and screen the nominated contractors. Let us not allow ourselves to once again be screwed by a political party that is both immoral and self-serving.
Wake up, my fellow South Africans!
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni
READER LETTER | Eskom 2.0 is another scam
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
