Pandemic, war and 'crazy' prices threaten SA's move away from coal







SA, where daily blackouts are a fact of life, knows better than most that it cannot rely on coal power.

But just when it plans to shift to renewable energy to help drive the economy, rising costs linked to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine threaten further delay.

After a six-year hiatus, the country in 2021 held a bidding round for companies to operate wind and solar projects, attracting aggressive offers from more than 100 companies, eager to make up for the shortfalls of state power generator Eskom.

The winners include EDF, Scatec, Engie and Mainstream Renewable Power. They are among nine companies pledging to supply nearly 4,600 megawatts (MW) of power in the next two years that would help bring an end to Eskom's woes.

Eskom said last week that maintenance and breakdowns had knocked nearly 45% of its 46,000MW capacity offline. The power utility needed up to 6,000MW of additional generating capacity.

Apart from the unreliability of ageing coal power plants, SA is also under pressure to end its reliance on highly-polluting coal, as it is the world's 12th biggest emitter of climate-warming gases.

At UN climate talks last year, Britain, France, Germany, the EU and US pledged $8.5bn (R146bn) to help SA make a swifter transition from coal.

The problem for the companies that saw an opportunity in SA's energy needs is they agreed to supply power at tariffs so low that they stand a minimal chance of making a profit.

The average tariff in last year's round was R0.429 per kilowatt hour (kWh) for a solar plant — a 10th of the tariff a decade ago. Wind was a quarter of its 2011 level at R0.495 per kWh.

Tariffs for last year's “power-on-demand” round, specifically to provide electricity to meet Eskom's supply shortfalls, were 34% lower than the previous round in 2015.