The state has notified the Pretoria high court it intends to lodge an “unreasonable delay” application in the R1.8bn Bosasa fraud and corruption case in terms of sections 67 and 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act.
This was as the case resumed on Friday.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and CFO Andries van Tonder are accused alongside correctional services' ex-commissioner Linda Mti and ex-CFO Patrick Gillingham.
The case relates to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries between August 2004 and 2007.
The tenders were for catering and training services, installing CCTV cameras and perimeter fencing, and supplying a television system and monitoring equipment.
In their last appearance, Mti and Gillingham requested a postponement to sort out finances to enable them to continue paying their legal teams. Agrizzi was not in court due to ill-health. The state has since appointed a pulmonologist to assess Agrizzi.
Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said Agrizzi was not in court on Friday and a warrant of arrest against him was issued, but held over.
The matter was postponed to October 3.
TimesLIVE
State to file complaint about unreasonable delay in R1.8bn Bosasa corruption case
