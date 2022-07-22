×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi R1.8bn fraud and corruption case back in court

22 July 2022 - 10:58
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi during his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture. File photo.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi during his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

The high court in Pretoria is on Friday scheduled to resume hearing the R1.8bn Bosasa and department of  correctional services (DCS) fraud and corruption matter.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and CFO Andries van Tonder are accused alongside correctional services' ex-commissioner Linda Mti and ex-CFO Patrick Gillingham.

The case relates to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries between August 2004 and 2007.

The tenders were for catering and training services, installing CCTV cameras, installing perimeter fencing and supplying a television system and monitoring equipment.

At the last appearance, Mti and Gillingham requested a postponement to sort out their financial situation to continue paying their legal teams. Agrizzi was not in attendance due his ill-health. The state has since appointed a pulmonologist to assess Agrizzi.

TimesLIVE

Pulmonologist assessing 'ailing' former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi to present findings in July

The pulmonologist appointed by the state to assess former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s health started work on May 19 and the assessment will be ...
News
1 month ago

Liquidators had authority to sell Bosasa assets in 2019, SCA rules

The liquidators of the Bosasa group of companies were clothed with the requisite power or authority to sell the assets of the six Bosasa companies by ...
News
2 months ago

Agrizzi case postponed, pulmonologist appointed to assess health condition

The corruption case of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been postponed until May 18 to obtain a high court date.
News
3 months ago

If the ANC died, so would Bosasa: Zondo report

If the ANC failed, so too would Bosasa — and this is why the controversial state contractor gave money and its own office space for the party's ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released